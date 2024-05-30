LDP Gives Up Lower House Passage of Political Funds Bill This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has given up on a plan to pass its bill to revise the political funds control law through the House of Representatives by the end of this week, in the face of a hardened stance by its coalition partner, Komeito, informed sources said Thursday.

The LDP is now aiming for the Lower House passage of the bill as early as Tuesday next week, in order to have it enacted by the end of the current Diet session.

The LDP presented a revised bill on Wednesday, but opposition parties rejected it as insufficient. On Thursday, it notified other parties in the morning that it was considering further revisions, but failed to present them in the afternoon. The party plans to submit a second revised bill on Friday.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said at a party meeting on Thursday morning that his party could not accept the revised LDP bill presented on Wednesday. "We urge the LDP to make a bold decision," Yamaguchi said.

Komeito was considering supporting the LDP bill, but it has apparently raised the bar for doing so, out of concern for a possible backlash from its supporters.

