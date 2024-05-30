Kishida Govt's Much-Touted Tax Cut to Start in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A tax cut of 40,000 yen per person, much touted by the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will be implemented from June, as its economic impact, including on private consumption, remains to be seen.

Businesses and local governments are in the final stages of preparing for the tax cut, with officials involved in related work complaining about the administrative burden.

Kishida has stressed that the tax cut is designed to ensure income growth that outpaces inflation.

The tax cut is a temporary measure that will reduce income taxes by 30,000 yen and residential taxes by 10,000 yen over one year. The measure will apply to taxpayers with an annual income of 20 million yen or less and their spouses and dependents.

Salaried employees will see the tax cut reflected in their pay slips for June and later. Up to 30,000 yen will be reduced from income taxes for June, and if the tax amount is less than 30,000 yen, the remaining amount will be reduced in July and later. The residential tax section will be "0 yen" in June, and the annual tax amount minus 10,000 yen will be collected evenly for 11 months from July.

