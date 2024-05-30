Blue Front Shibaura to Open in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Real Estate Development Co. and East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Thursday that they have decided on “Blue Front Shibaura” as the name of the district they are jointly redeveloping in Tokyo.

The large-scale redevelopment project in the Shibaura waterfront area features the construction of two high-rise buildings. Facilities including offices for various work styles will be opened in stages through fiscal 2030.

The redevelopment site includes a building that currently houses Toshiba Corp.'s headquarters office and a railway-related facility of JR East.

The two high-rise buildings will be both about 230 meters tall. One of them will be completed in February 2025, and the other later. They will house a French luxury hotel chain’s first hotel in Japan, as well as office floors equipped with terraces, various working spaces, fitness corners, saunas and other facilities.

The surrounding environment, including a walkway from JR East’s Hamamatsucho Station and the dock facing Tokyo Bay, will also be developed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]