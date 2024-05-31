LDP Agrees to Lower Disclosure Threshold over Party Ticket Purchasers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the threshold for the disclosure of information on those who purchase political fundraising party tickets will be lowered to over 50,000 yen under a bill proposed by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to revise the political funds control law.

The threshold will be lowered from over 100,000 yen, a level previously proposed by the LDP, and over 200,000 yen under the current law, Kishida, also LDP president, said during a meeting with Natsuo Yamaguchi, who heads Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP.

Kishida also told Yamaguchi that a third-party body would be set up to check how so-called policy activity funds are used. The LDP plans to present a final amended version of the bill shortly, he said.

The prime minister "made a major decision, something we'd asked for," Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting with Kishida, indicating that Komeito will back the LDP bill.

Kishida and Nobuyuki Baba, head of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), separately met and reached an agreement on tweaking the LDP bill to include plans to disclose receipts related to policy activity funds after 10 years, as requested by Nippon Ishin.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]