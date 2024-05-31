Top Court to Rule on Recognizing Post-Transition Woman as Parent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court is set to rule on June 21 whether a transgender woman can be recognized as a parent of a child she had with a female partner using sperm frozen before her transition.

At the court's Second Petty Bench, Presiding Justice Akira Ojima held a hearing on the case Friday, with the transgender woman in her 40s and her second daughter presenting opinions.

The hearing was a procedure necessary to change the conclusion of the previous ruling by Tokyo High Court, meaning that the high court decision that denied a parent-child relationship between them may be changed.

It will be the first time for the Supreme Court to rule on a parent-child relationship in a case in which the biological father has a child after transitioning to a woman.

The lawyer for the daughter argued that "the child would be unable to exercise many rights, such as the right to receive support as a dependent and the right of inheritance, if (the relationship) is not recognized." The woman also called for recognition of the relationship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]