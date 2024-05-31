Japanese Sprinter Sani Brown Secures Paris Olympics Ticket

Newsfrom Japan

Oslo, Norway, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown clocked 9.99 seconds to finish second in the men's 100-meter sprint at the Diamond League in Oslo on Thursday, securing his ticket for this summer's Paris Olympics.

His time met the Japan Association of Athletics Federations' criteria, satisfying the entry standard of 10.00 seconds for the Summer Games.

Sani Brown will represent Japan at the 2024 Games for the second consecutive Olympics.

South Africa's Akani Simbine won the 100-meter event in the Oslo competition, with a time of 9.94 seconds.

"I finally feel like the weight has been lifted off my shoulders a little," Sani Brown said after Thursday's race.

