Environment Measures Featured in Japan Govt Paper on Agriculture

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's latest white paper on food, agriculture and rural areas, released Friday, included a new chapter dedicated to environmental matters in which the government explained measures to help mitigate environmental impacts from agricultural production.

The fiscal 2023 white paper, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting, said that over 4,000 producers engaging in environmental impact reduction efforts as of the end of March were certified by the government based on the green food system law, which entered into effect in 2022.

Certified producers are eligible for tax benefits, and the white paper introduced a case in which a certified farmer used the system to introduce a weeding machine for paddy fields.

Japan is seeing a rise in organic agriculture, which does not use chemically synthesized fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, with farmland adopting such practices growing to 26,600 hectares in fiscal 2021.

But the area remains at just 0.6 pct of all cultivated land in the country, and the government presented aid measures for private organizations providing technology for organic farming.

