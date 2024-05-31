Price Hikes of 614 Food Items Slated in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Prices are set to be raised for 614 food and beverage products in Japan in June, with processed foods and sweets especially being affected, a survey of the country's 195 major food makers by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

Maruka Foods Corp. will raise the suggested retail price of its "Peyoung" instant fried noodles from 208 yen to 231 yen.

Calbee Inc. will increase retail prices of snack products such as "Kappa Ebisen" shrimp-flavored crackers and potato chips by about 3 pct to 10 pct.

Price hikes are also planned for Meiji Co.'s "Kinoko no Yama" and "Takenoko no Sato" chocolate biscuits and House Foods Corp.'s "Tongari Corn" corn snack.

Beverages set to undergo price hikes include Morinaga Milk Industry Co.'s Sunkist juice brand.

