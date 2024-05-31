Efficient Management Urged for Japan Makers Operating Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government report on Friday urged the country's manufacturers with overseas operations to redouble efforts for efficiently managing their businesses, including at subsidiaries abroad.

The fiscal 2024 white paper on manufacturing industries, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting, called on companies to bolster their earning power by optimizing the distribution and utilization of their staff and capital.

According to the report, Japanese manufacturers' sales abroad accounted for 53 pct of their total sales in 2022, up from 31 pct in 2003.

Meanwhile, it pointed to issues facing them, such as lower profitability than for their U.S. and European counterparts. Japanese manufacturers have been unable to efficiently manage and supervise their entire groups partly because their headquarters' governance systems are not working well for overseas units, and this may be affecting their earning power, the document noted.

The white paper stressed the importance of clarifying operations and unifying pay standards through a review of the current management system that handles domestic and overseas bases separately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]