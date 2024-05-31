Japan to Overhaul Foods with Function Claims System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government compiled Friday a plan to overhaul the system allowing foods to be labeled as having specific functions on health, following a string of health issues caused by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s dietary supplements containing "beni koji" red yeast rice.

Key measures in the review of the foods with function claims system include obliging businesses to report health problems caused by such foods and introducing for them quality management standards currently required for drugs.

The Consumer Affairs Agency and the health ministry plan to revise related ordinances and other regulations.

Under the current system, companies can market foods with function claims at their own responsibility by indicating such features after submitting scientific evidence on the safety and functionality of the products to the central government. Unlike the system for foods for specified health uses, it does not require a government screening, leading to concerns about product safety being raised.

The overhaul plan, adopted at the day's meeting of related cabinet ministers, will make it mandatory for companies to report health issues related to foods with function claims to authorities promptly under relevant ordinances and regulations to prevent them from spreading. Currently, businesses are urged to do this under related guidelines.

