Nissan to Create Reform Promotion Office for Suppliers

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. will set up a reform promotion office in June following a Japan Fair Trade Commission recommendation in March over violations of the subcontract law, President and CEO Makoto Uchida said Friday.

At a news conference in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Uchida said that the Japanese automaker will establish the office directly under the president and develop a system to allow suppliers to report problematic acts committed by Nissan officials anonymously.

He explained that an external legal investigation did not substantiate an allegation that Nissan had continued reduced payments to subcontractors even after the FTC's recommendation.

"It is true that suppliers complained," Uchida admitted, while pledging to "respond carefully to (complaints by) companies one by one."

For more than two years from January 2021, Nissan reduced payments to subcontractors that make auto parts from the amount when it placed orders, according to the FTC.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]