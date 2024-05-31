Japan Govt Panel Demands Ride-Hailing Legislation Design by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government regulatory reform panel on Friday called for working out the details of a legal system by the end of this year to allow technology firms and others to offer ride-hailing services.

The panel called on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to accelerate work on greater access to the ride-hailing market and submit related bills to parliament early next year.

On Thursday, Kishida, transport minister Tetsuo Saito and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono agreed not to set a deadline for talks on the full lifting of the ban on ride-hailing services. The government previously aimed to conclude the talks in June.

The agreement came as the government and ruling bloc are divided over the advisability of fully lifting a ban on ride-hailing services. The regulatory reform panel, however, called for such a deadline to be set.

In April, Japan introduced ride-hailing services, in which ordinary drivers use their vehicles to provide paid rides, that need to be managed by taxi companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]