Report Finds Misunderstanding over "Sexy Tanaka-san" Drama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--An internal investigation team at Nippon Television Network Corp., or Nippon TV, has drawn up a report on the "Sexy Tanaka-san" drama series that aired from October to December last year, following the apparent suicide in January of Hinako Ashihara, the creator of the title's original manga series.

The report, released on Friday, pointed out that there was a misunderstanding between the broadcaster side and the author side over the conditions for adapting the manga into a television drama.

The report called on the broadcaster to build trust with original authors, including by holding meetings with them at an early stage and presenting them TV drama production plans in writing.

Meanwhile, the report said that the Sexy Tanaka-san drama series "eventually incorporated all of Ashihara's intentions," as Nippon TV replaced the drama's scriptwriter at the author side's request.

In a blog post before she was found dead in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Ashihara said that she had confirmed many times with the broadcaster side the conditions for producing the live-action version of Sexy Tanaka-san, including one that it must strictly follow the original manga.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]