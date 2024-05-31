Tokyo's Shibuya to Ban Street Drinking Year-Round

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plans to extend its ban on street drinking around Shibuya Station to year-round from limited seasons such as Halloween, ward officials said.

The ward will submit a bill to revise a related ordinance to a ward assembly session in June and put the change into force on Oct. 1.

Shibuya plans to prohibit street drinking around the station from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Violators will face no penalty, the same as under the current ordinance.

In June 2019, the ward enacted a ban on street drinking around the station during Halloween and the year-end and New Year holiday season, after young people wearing costumes caused problems during Halloween.

But more people started to consume alcohol beverages on the street due to the closure of bars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the pandemic, street drinking become normal among people, including inbound tourists.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]