Japan Govt Mulls Loan Guarantees for Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry suggested Friday it is considering guaranteeing private loans to Rapidus Corp. to help the Japanese chipmaker mass-produce next-generation semiconductors at home.

The loan guarantees are expected to be offered under an envisaged new framework to support Rapidus' smooth funding for the start of mass production, according to a plan presented by the ministry at a meeting of experts.

The ministry plans to flesh out specific support measures by the end of this year after discussing possible revisions of related laws. As much as 920 billion yen in state aid will be provided to Rapidus for research and development. Subsidies to help the firm pay for huge orders of manufacturing equipment will be considered as a support measure at the mass production stage.

Rapidus aims to start mass production of semiconductor chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers from 2027.

The company is expected to spend some 5 trillion yen by the launch of mass production, including costs for its plant being constructed in Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]