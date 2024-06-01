Bitcoin worth 48 B. Yen Stolen from DMM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin said Friday that about 48.2 billion yen's worth of bitcoin has been stolen out of its wallet.

DMM Bitcoin said the company will guarantee the full amount of bitcoin deposited by customers.

The company said it detected the unauthorized outflow at around 1:26 p.m. It has already taken steps to prevent further outflows while restricting the use of some services including the opening of new accounts, the company said.

"We apologize deeply for the great inconvenience and concern caused to customers," DMM Bitcoin said on its website.

The Financial Services Agency ordered DMM Bitcoin to report on the incident.

