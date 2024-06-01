Japan, China Defense Chiefs Agree to Continue Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, met in Singapore on Saturday and agreed that their countries' defense authorities will continue dialogue, including on the stable management of a bilateral hotline established last year.

The meeting was the first between Kihara, who assumed his current post in September last year, and Dong, who took office in December, and the first between the defense chiefs of the two countries in about a year.

During the meeting, Kihara expressed concern over China's increasing activities around Japan and noted that Japan aims to build stable and constructive relations with China by continuing heart-to-heart talks between their defense authorities.

Dong said that the defense authorities should make every effort to translate the two sides' political consensus not to become a threat to each other into concrete policies and actions.

