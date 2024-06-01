Overtourism-Hit Kyoto Launches New Bus Service for Tourists

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Kyoto on Saturday launched an express bus service connecting Kyoto Station with major tourist destinations in the city.

The bus service was introduced as part of the city's efforts to tackle overtourism, or the negative impact of an influx of tourists on the daily lives of local residents and on the environment.

Kyoto's existing buses have been overcrowded with tourists. Through the tourist-oriented bus service, the city hopes to disperse bus users.

In the new service, buses will stop at major tourist spots such as the Kiyomizu-dera and Ginkaku-ji temples, as well as the Gion area.

The service is only available on Saturdays and Sundays, national holidays, the country's "bon" summer holiday period and the year-end and New Year holiday period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]