Baseball Likely Arrived in Japan in 1871, Earlier than Thought

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--After more than a century, the story of the arrival of baseball in Japan is about to be revised.

Nobuhisa Ito, 60, a historian of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, has been researching a new theory about the exact year when baseball was introduced to Japan.

The long-accepted idea was that teacher Horace Wilson from the United States taught baseball to his students, at a school that was a forerunner to the University of Tokyo, in 1872.

Ito, however, thinks that U.S. military members are likely to have taught baseball to Japanese soldiers a year before Wilson showed it to his students.

In 2017, Ito discovered a letter from a former player of early adult baseball to the NPB, which was received about a half century before.

