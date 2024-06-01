Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials Slam Recent N. Korean Launches

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean diplomats met near Washington on Friday and issued a joint statement criticizing North Korea's recent missile and satellite launches.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Kim Hong-kyun, South Korea's first vice minister of foreign affairs, "strongly condemned" the launches using ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Also on Friday, the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the reclusive country's failed launch of a military reconnaissance satellite on Monday, with many member countries including Japan and the United States condemning the action. However, North Korean representative Kim Song said that his country will openly continue satellite launches.

During the vice-ministerial talks, held at Campbell's villa, the Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials shared concerns about deepening ties between North Korea and Russia, including arms transfers from the former to the latter.

Campbell promised that the United States will strengthen its extended deterrence, including its nuclear umbrella for Japan and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]