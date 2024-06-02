Orange Juice Crisis Hits Consumers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 2 (Jiji Press)--An unprecedented orange juice crisis is hitting consumers in Japan due to supply shortages caused by natural disasters and a fruit tree disease in orange-producing countries.

Supply shortages have forced many Japanese makers to suspend sales of orange juice products.

In addition to the supply shortages, the yen's depreciation is also blamed for the recent surge in orange juice prices in Japan, which relies almost entirely on imported orange juice.

The average import price of frozen concentrated orange juice shot up from 293 yen per liter in 2021 to 550 yen in 2023 and 706 yen in January-March 2024, according to estimates based on the Japanese Finance Ministry's trade statistics.

The upward momentum in orange juice prices shows no signs of abating. On the U.S. Intercontinental Exchange, the key frozen concentrated orange juice futures contract hit an all-time high in May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]