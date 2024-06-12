Japan City Helping Foreign Children to Study at Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Nishio, Aichi Pref., June 12 (Jiji Press)--An industrial city in central Japan is working to help children from overseas to study at school and learn the Japanese language, as such kids increase along with foreign workers in the country.

In the city of Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, a hub of automobile-related businesses, the public and private sectors and schools are joining forces to support children coming to Japan with little knowledge of the local language or culture.

Although such children are not covered by Japan’s compulsory education, the Nishio government is working hard to achieve a goal of leaving no child out of school and improving their rates of enrollment at full-time senior high schools.

“My teacher, Ms. Kikuchi, helped me get to where I am now,” said Hyappu Ishikawa, 27, a Vietnamese national who came to Japan at age 14, said with tears in her eyes.

Despite prior expectations of a happy life here, Ishikawa soon discovered difficulties communicating in Japanese. “I was ashamed of being laughed at when I could only say ‘I don’t know’ in mathematics classes,” she recalls.

