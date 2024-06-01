Japan Defense Chief Shows Sense of Crisis in Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara showed a sense of crisis over the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, in his speech at the Asia Security Summit, also known as Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore on Saturday.

Kihara called for understanding of the Japanese government's initiative under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, noting that the initiative is not intended to fuel regional tensions, but rather the opposite.

Kihara said that the possibility of a situation undermining the international order in the future cannot be ruled out.

He pointed out that the border line between normal times and emergencies is becoming increasingly blurred. Bearing China in mind, he said that attempts to increase influence through economic coercion and development finance are a cause for concern.

The Japanese minister stressed that his country will lead efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Noting that it is crucial to know exactly what is happening, he said Japan aims to enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities of the entire region through its defense equipment transfers to like-minded countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]