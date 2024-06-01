Japan, S. Korea Agree on Measures to Prevent Radar Incident Recurrence

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his South Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, agreed Saturday on measures to prevent a recurrence of a 2018 incident in which a South Korean warship directed its fire control radar toward a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force plane.

At their meeting in Singapore, Kihara and Shin also agreed to expand dialogue between the two countries' defense authorities, including resuming exchanges between their uniformed officers, in order to normalize relations between the two sides.

The preventive measures include strict adherence to the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, a multilateral code of conduct for naval vessels and aircraft.

Meanwhile, the two sides stopped short of touching on what actually occurred in the 2018 incident, effectively shelving the matter.

After the radar incident in December 2018, when former South Korean President Moon Jae-in was in office, the Japanese side demanded an apology and preventive measures from the South Korean side, but the South Korean side refused to admit that a South Korean warship had directed its radar toward an MSDF plane and claimed that the MSDF plane flew at a low altitude to threaten the South Korean vessel.

