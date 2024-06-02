Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Reaffirm Command Coordination

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had talks in Singapore on Sunday and reaffirmed the two countries' plan to strengthen command and control coordination to enhance the joint operational capability of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military.

In light of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Kihara and Austin agreed to boost the joint presence of Japan and the United States in Japan's southwestern region, while reiterating their commitment to expanding the sharing of defense facilities and joint drills.

The two officials also agreed to accelerate coordination on cooperation involving their countries' defense industries, such as joint missile development and production and the maintenance of U.S. warships in Japan.

They discussed the strengthening of the United States' extended deterrence, including its nuclear umbrella, and reconfirmed that they will promote cooperation among like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are planning to hold a "two-plus-two" security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo in July. The planned meeting is expected to discuss specific measures, including for command and control coordination, based on the Kihara-Austin talks.

