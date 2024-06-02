LDP's Motegi Calls for Fully Opening Up Ride-Hailing Market

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday called for fully opening up the ride-hailing market, including allowing information technology firms to operate ride-hailing services.

In a speech in the southwestern city of Nagasaki, Motegi also expressed eagerness to expand the so-called sharing economy, in which individuals and companies borrow and lend goods and skills via the internet.

The sharing economy is "growing as a business," Motegi pointed out. "The best policy to promote innovation is not to strictly regulate new work styles and businesses," he said.

"It's not right to think that (fully allowing ride-hailing services) is impossible in Japan," Motegi noted. Ride-hailing services involve ordinary drivers using their personal cars to offer paid rides.

Starting in April, ride-hailing services are allowed in some parts of the country, but operators of such services are limited to taxi companies now.

