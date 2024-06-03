INTERVIEW: U.S. Steel Buyout Not to Affect National Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp.'s planned buyout of United States Steel Corp. will not affect U.S. national security, Takahiro Mori, vice chairman of the Japanese company, said in a recent interview.

Mori met with influential people in Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is headquartered, during his week-long visit to the United States in late May.

Considering concerns about national security risks and possible job losses among locals, he explained to participants that the buyout is an investment for growth to strengthen related industries and that the deal will not pose any national security problem.

He did not meet with representatives of the United Steelworkers labor union, which opposes to the buyout.

Mori explained the purpose of the acquisition to about 150 people who gathered at the Pennsylvania meeting.

