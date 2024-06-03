Exchange Project Introduces Japanese Design to Germans

Newsfrom Japan

Dusseldorf, Germany, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese-German exchange project focusing on design has begun in Dusseldorf, which hosts the largest Japanese community in Germany.

As part of the Dezain Crush project, an exhibition of works including those of designers invited from Japan was launched in central Dusseldorf on Sunday.

The works include colorful posters and pieces in which "kanji" Japanese ideographic characters are expressed with illustrations. Designers from Japan and Germany jointly produced T-shirts with an illustration of a heart as part of the project.

The project's organizers are planning to hold a large-scale design exhibition next year.

To realize the project, Kiyotaka Matsumoto, a Japanese letterpress printing artist in Dusseldorf, worked with Alexandros Michalakopoulos and Lilly Friedeberg, who run design offices in the German city.

