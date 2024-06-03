Major Quake Hits Noto Peninsula in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on early Monday morning.

The quake registered a seismic intensity of upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese scale, in the cities of Wajima and Suzu and lower 5 in the town of Noto.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred around 6:31 a.m. at the depth of about 14 kilometers in the Noto area at the tip of the peninsula, which is still recovering from the damage caused by a temblor that struck on Jan. 1.

There have been no reports of problems with Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s Shika nuclear plant in Ishikawa or Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority's Secretariat.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said that the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily halted due to power outages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]