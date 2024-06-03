Saso Becomes 1st Japanese to Win 2 Major Golf Championship Titles

Newsfrom Japan

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, June 2 (Jiji Press)--Yuka Saso became the first Japanese golfer to clinch two major championship titles when she sealed her victory in the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

It was the second time that Saso, 22, has won a U.S. Women's Open, the oldest existing major championship for women, with her maiden victory back in 2021.

The Philippine-born golfer earned a prize money of 2.4 million dollars by winning the 79th U.S. Women's Open competition, held at the Lancaster Country Club. Compatriot Hinako Shibuno finished second.

Japanese female golfers who have claimed major championships, other than Saso, are Hisako Higuchi in the 1977 LPGA Championship and Shibuno in the Women's British Open in 2019. Among Japanese men, Hideki Matsuyama claimed his major title at the 2021 Masters.

