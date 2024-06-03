LDP's Political Funds Bill Seen Passing Lower House Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A bill to revise the political funds control law submitted by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will likely pass the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

On Monday, the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to hold a question and answer session attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the LDP, at the political reform special committee of the lower chamber of parliament Tuesday and put the bill to a vote the same day.

The LDP proposed that the bill be put to a vote at the day's plenary session of the Lower House as well. The CDP responded that it will be open to the proposal.

Nobuhide Minorikawa, who holds the title of acting parliamentary affairs chairman at the LDP, said that the party gained "a general agreement" on the idea of taking a vote on the bill at Tuesday's plenary meeting.

Meanwhile, Hirofumi Ryu, senior deputy chairman of the CDP's Diet Affairs Committee, said that the LDP's bill does not include a ban on political donations by companies and organizations. He added that his party will oppose the bill.

