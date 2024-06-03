Aeon Begins Sale in Time with Japan Govt's Tax Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Major retailer Aeon Co. on Monday launched a sale in time with the Japanese government's fixed-amount tax cuts of 40,000 yen per person that started this month.

Under the sale, selected pricey items are offered at the uniform price of 40,000 yen, excluding tax, the same amount as the tax cuts.

Such items include a bed and a television. From June 14, the list will be expanded to include other items such as a baby stroller and a combo of Nintendo Co.'s Nintendo Switch video game console and game software.

Aeon will add more items to the list toward the end of June, when many people receive their paychecks.

Running until June 30, the sale will be held at around 200 Aeon and Aeon Style stores in the Kanto, Hokuriku, Shinetsu, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku and Shikoku regions in eastern to western Japan.

