NTT Docomo-Led Group May Operate Japan National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sport Council said Monday it has selected a consortium headed by mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. as a preferred bidder for the proposed private sector-led operation of the Japan National Stadium.

The group, also including the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, general contractor Maeda Corp. and SMFL Mirai Partners Co., which operates real estate and other businesses, has offered to pay 52.8 billion yen for the operating rights of the stadium in Tokyo for 30 years.

The stadium was used as the main venue for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

In the preferred bidder selection process, the NTT Docomo-led group scored some 460 out of 500 points, easily beating its two rival bidders. The three bidders' proposals were examined by a panel of experts formed by the JSC, an independent administrative agency.

The NTT Docomo-led group's proposal includes steps in accordance with the direction of the Japan Sports Agency, which leads the initiative to switch the stadium to private-sector operation, such as introducing naming rights, sources familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]