Luxembourg Crown Prince to Visit Japan June 10-13

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Luxembourg's Crown Prince Guillaume, along with an economic mission he leads, will visit Japan from June 10 to 13, the Japanese government said Monday.

The mission will have about 70 members including business officials.

During his visit, the crown prince is set to meet with Emperor Naruhito and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and industry minister Ken Saito.

