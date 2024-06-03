Chinese Man Allegedly Vandalizes Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese man suspected of spraying graffiti on a pillar of Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo has left Japan for his home country, Japanese police said Monday.

The graffiti of "toilet" in English was written around 10 p.m. Friday with red spray on the stone pillar bearing the name of the war-related shrine near the entrance, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

Police investigators confirmed the existence of the graffiti around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, when the man in question had already left Japan.

The police suspect the involvement of another person who allegedly recorded the act, as a video showing the graffiti being written has been shared on social media.

The video also captured the man apparently urinating against the stone pillar.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]