Test Fraud Found at Toyota, 4 Others

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Irregularities have been found in performance tests of vehicles and vehicle parts conducted by Toyota Motor Corp. and four other companies, Japan's transport ministry said Monday.

The tests were carried out to obtain type approval, which is required for mass production. The latest test fraud cases were discovered during the companies' internal investigations.

The ministry will conduct on-site inspections of the five--Toyota, Mazda Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp.--based on the road trucking vehicle law.

Toyota said Monday that improper tests had been carried out since 2014 for seven models. The leading Japanese automaker reported the fraud cases to the ministry Friday.

The company decided to suspend from Monday shipments and sales of three of the seven models that are still in production. The three are the Corolla Fielder, the Corolla Axio and the Yaris Cross.

