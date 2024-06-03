Vehicle Test Fraud Found at Toyota, 4 Other Makers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Irregularities have been found in vehicle and equipment performance tests conducted by Toyota Motor Corp. and four other Japanese companies to obtain type approval, which is required for mass production, the transport ministry said Monday.

These test fraud cases involving Toyota, Mazda Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. included the use of improper data and tests conducted under conditions that did not meet state standards.

The ministry will conduct on-site inspections of the five makers under the road trucking vehicle law.

The ministry ordered shipments of six affected models to be suspended--three at Toyota, two at Mazda and one at Yamaha. Irregularities were also found for 22 Honda models and one Suzuki model that had been produced in the past.

In collision tests carried out to ensure safety, Toyota and Mazda tampered with air bags so that they inflated automatically with a timer.

