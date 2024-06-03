Seoul to Suspend 2018 Military Accord with Pyongyang

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 3 (Jiji Press)--South Korea will fully suspend the military agreement it concluded with North Korea in 2018 until trust between the two sides is restored, the South Korean presidential office said Monday.

The move, a retaliation for Pyongyang's continued provocations, such as sending balloons carrying trash to South Korea, will be endorsed officially by the cabinet Tuesday.

On Monday, a National Security Council panel decided to propose the suspension at Tuesday's meeting of the cabinet.

In November last year, Pyongyang declared a de facto nullification of the pact.

The military agreement, signed in September 2018, called for, among other things, easing the military tensions between the two Koreas and turning the inter-Korean demilitarized zone into a peace zone.

