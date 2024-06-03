Japan Empress Emerita Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, 89, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

As her symptoms are mild, the former Empress is staying at her residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward instead of being hospitalized, Buichiro Kuroda, vice head of the agency, said at a regular press conference. This is her first infection with the novel coronavirus.

The Empress Emerita started coughing in the small hours of Sunday and complained of something wrong with her throat Monday morning, according to Kuroda. Her infection was confirmed in a polymerase chain reaction test conducted Monday morning.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 90, tested negative for COVID-19.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]