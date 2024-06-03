LDP Aims to Get Its Funds Bill through Lower House Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to get its bill to revise the political funds control law through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The LDP will drop a provision from the bill that stipulates that the use of policy activity funds be disclosed if the amount exceeds 500,000 yen per item, based on a demand from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Executives of the Lower House political reform committee Monday agreed to put bills submitted by the ruling and opposition parties to revise the political funds control law to votes on Tuesday.

The Lower House committee is expected to pass the LDP's bill for deliberations at the full Lower House.

On Friday, the LDP and Nippon Ishin agreed to disclose receipts related to policy activity funds, which are provided by political parties to member lawmakers, after 10 years. Based on the agreement, Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba expressed his party's intention to support the LDP's bill.

