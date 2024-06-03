Japan, EU to Boost Cooperation on Hydrogen Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union on Monday agreed to strengthen cooperation to expand the use of hydrogen, which is considered a promising next-generation energy source.

The two sides will work together to standardize related infrastructure and lead discussions to form related international rules, Japanese industry minister Ken Saito and EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in a joint statement after a meeting in Tokyo.

Japan and the EU will promote policy coordination, Saito said. They will establish a working group to discuss details.

They will also consider support measures for companies that import hydrogen.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Daimler Truck Holding AG exchanged documents for cooperation on the sidelines of the Japan-EU meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]