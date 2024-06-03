NTT Docomo to Start Services with Flying Base Station in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Monday that it aims to start a network service using a technology that sends radio waves from unmanned aircraft flying in the stratosphere in 2026.

The service, using high altitude platform station, or HAPS, is planned to be utilized in the event of emergencies, but also for sea and forest areas that cannot be covered by base stations on the ground. The service is also aimed for use overseas, according to NTT Docomo.

A consortium led by the Japanese wireless operator will invest up to 100 million dollars in an Airbus subsidiary that designs and produces the aircraft for the service, NTT Docomo said.

HAPS, called a "flying base station," sends radio waves from 20 kilometers up in the sky. Its coverage is wider than that of a ground base station.

Among other Japanese wireless operators, SoftBank Corp. also aims to commercialize HAPS as early as fiscal 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]