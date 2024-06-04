Japan Transport Ministry Inspects Toyota Headquarters

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of Toyota Motor Corp.'s headquarters in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, over vehicle test fraud.

Irregularities have been newly found in tests to obtain type approval, which is necessary to mass-produce automobiles, at five Japanese companies including Toyota.

The inspection of Toyota began around 9:30 a.m. The ministry will inspect the other four companies as well.

In crash tests to confirm vehicle safety, Toyota from 2014 tampered with vehicles so that air bags inflated automatically with a timer and reported the results of tests conducted on the right side of the hood of a vehicle as those of the left side.

Toyota halted production and sales of three of the seven vehicle models affected by the fresh scandal.

