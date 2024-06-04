Now Focusing on Issues That Cannot Be Put Off: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he is "now focusing on issues that cannot be put off, such as political reforms," in response to a media report that he does not plan to dissolve the House of Representatives during the current regular Diet session for a general election.

"I'm not thinking about anything other than getting results," he told reporters at the prime minister's office.

Kishida is slated to finish his term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September. It is rumored that he will dissolve the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, by the end of the current regular session on June 23 for a general election in a bid to turn around the difficult situation caused by a high-profile political fund scandal at the LDP.

But low public support for the Kishida administration is making members of the LDP-led ruling bloc increasingly cautious about an early dissolution of the Lower House.

