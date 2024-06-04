Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Britain June 22-29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a plan for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to make an official visit to Britain from June 22 to 29.

During their trip, the Imperial couple will attend various official events, including a banquet at Buckingham Palace, and visit the University of Oxford, where they both studied.

The schedule was decided at a cabinet meeting.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and the Empress will leave Tokyo's Haneda Airport in the morning of June 22 and arrive in London the same day in the afternoon local time.

The Emperor is set to inspect a flood prevention facility on the River Thames and other sites on June 23 and 24.

