Japan White Paper Features Goal of Halving Cedar Pollen in 30 Years

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said in an annual report on Tuesday that it aims to halve the amount of cedar pollen in the country in 30 years by reducing the area of artificial cedar forests by about 20 pct over the next 10 years.

The white paper on forests and forestry, adopted at a cabinet meeting on the day, includes a special section on hay fever for the first time.

In the report, the government vowed to accelerate the cutting down of artificial cedar forests and the replacement of them with plants that emit less pollen.

Noting that artificial forests created after the end of World War II to conserve land and meet growing demand for timber are reaching a stage where the trees can be felled and used, the report pointed out that it is necessary for the entire society, including consumers, to work to reinvigorate timber demand.

In the country, the total area of artificial forests doubled from about 5 million hectares in 1949 to about 10 million hectares today. Cedar forests account for about 40 pct of the total area.

