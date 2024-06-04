Lower House Vote on Political Funds Bill Delayed to Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party canceled a plan to pass its bill to revise the political funds control law through the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed the same day to hold a vote by the full Lower House on Thursday.

The LDP withdrew the previous version of its bill at a board meeting of the Lower House special committee on political reform on Tuesday morning and later submitted a new version of the bill that reflected the demands of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Nippon Ishin had indicated that it could not vote for the previous version of the LDP bill, but its Diet affairs chief, Takashi Endo, told reporters that the party would like to support the new version "with confidence."

The LDP changed a provision regarding the disclosure of how so-called policy activity funds, which are provided by political parties to their member lawmakers, are used. The previous version of the bill called for disclosing only expenses over 500,000 yen from the funds, but this was removed in the new version.

