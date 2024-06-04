Sysmex Raided for Alleged Tie-In Sales of Hospital Equipment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of medical equipment maker Sysmex Corp. in the western Japan city of Kobe on suspicion of illegal tie-in sales of hemostasis analyzers and test reagents.

Sysmex, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section, holds the largest share in the domestic market for such hospital equipment, according to informed sources.

The company allegedly urged hospitals and other customers to use only its test reagents whey they purchased its hemostasis analyzers, while suggesting that it would not sell the products if the customers refused to use the reagents.

Hemostasis analyzers are used in tests to see whether blood is clotting properly. Sysmex's analyzers can be used with test reagents from other companies.

Sysmex, founded in 1968, manufactures and sells clinical testing equipment and test reagents, according to its website. Its products are exported to more than 190 countries and regions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]