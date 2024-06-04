TEPCO Completes 2nd Round of FY 2024 Treated Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it has completed as planned the second round of the fiscal 2024 release of treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

TEPCO will start the third round as early as later this month, as it plans to discharged a total of about 54,600 tons of the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, in seven rounds in the year through March 2025.

In the second round, which began on May 17, about 7,800 tons were discharged from a point about 1 kilometer from the plant through an underwater tunnel after being diluted with seawater.

Since the water release began in August last year, tritium levels in seawater and fishery products monitored by TEPCO and the Japanese government have been well below government-set standards.

