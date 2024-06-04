Japanese Boy Arrested for Stealing IDs on Bogus Website

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly stealing IDs and passwords of people attempting to buy his fictitious online game account by guiding them to a fraudulent website.

The corporate worker in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, allegedly accessed a website trading game accounts using another boy's ID and password he stole through a bogus website in December last year and sent points worth some 9,000 yen to his own account.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that he obtained funds worth a total of about 4 million yen between autumn 2022 and December last year by repeating the same scheme over 100 times, people familiar with the investigation said.

The 17-year-old compromised other people's accounts using their IDs and passwords and sent their funds to his own account. The funds were used for an online casino and other purposes after being exchanged for crypto assets.

He looked up information on the internet about how to steal IDs and passwords by planting a computer virus on a website.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]